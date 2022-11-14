Business Orange orchards charm visitors to Moc Chau Moc Chau district in Son La province has huge potential to develop agriculture and tourism. Many local households have developed agricultural tourism over recent years, bringing higher economic efficiency and diversifying tourism offerings in the Moc Chau National Tourist Area.

Business Vietnamese, German leaders hope for stronger economic ties A business roundtable between Vietnam and Germany was held in Hanoi on November 13 under the co-chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Business Green startups - New wave in Vietnam With climate change and environmental pollution challenging all of humankind, the search for technological solutions and green business models is becoming a pressing issue for many countries, including Vietnam. Though green startups are quite new in the country, many consumers are spending larger sums on green products.

Business UNIQLO opens two new stores in Hanoi UNIQLO has opened two new stores, UNIQLO Vincom Royal City and UNIQLO Vincom Tran Duy Hung, in Hanoi this week.