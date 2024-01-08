Tay Ninh meeting marks 45th anniversary of southwestern border defence war victory
A gathering was held in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on January 7 to mark the 45th anniversary of the southwestern border defence war victory and the toppling of the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979-2024).
The event, held by the Tay Ninh youth union and those of Cambodia’s Svay Rieng and Tbong Khmum provinces, aimed at raising the awareness of the young people of the traditional revolution, solidarity, time-honoured friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries.
In three years, eight months and 20 days, the rule of Pol Pot genocidal regime killed nearly 3 million Cambodian civilians and waged terror along the Vietnam – Cambodia border line.
Leaders of the Cambodian provinces and youth unions hailed the support that the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers gave to the Cambodian people to end the horrors of the genocide, and save the life of millions of Cambodians, adding the January 7 victory opened up an era of independence, freedom, democracy, and social progress in Cambodia.
They said that the Cambodian people always bear in their mind the sacrifice by the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers, helping liberate Cambodia from the brutal genocide.
Secretary of Tay Ninh youth union Nguyen Thanh Tung said that the province, which borders Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, and Tbong Khmum, has joined hands with the Cambodian localities to branch out Party foreign affairs work as well as state and people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to the socio-economic development and consolidation of defence-security in both sides.
He laid a particular stress on the cooperation between the youth unions of the two sides, with various activities having been held such as humanitarian collaboration, education-training programmes, culture-sport programmes, and presentation of scholarships to students.
At the gathering, the organising board presented gifts to 10 families of war martyrs, invalids, veterans, former volunteer soldiers and experts and those who made contributions to the war./.