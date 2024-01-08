Society Earthquake-affected Vietnamese in Japan receive support Six hundred gift packages and essential goods donated by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and Vietnamese associations and businesses the Kansai region and adjacent prefectures were presented on January 6 to Vietnamese interns and Japanese citizens living in Ishikawa - the locality hit by the recent earthquake in central Japan.

Society Hanoi ceremony marks 45th anniversary of southwest border defence victory High-ranking leaders and people of Vietnam and Cambodia recalled the Vietnam-Cambodia coordination to fight their common enemies during a ceremony in Hanoi on January 7 to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of the war defending the southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian troops and people, defeating the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - 2024).

Society Vietnamese, Lao PMs’ spouses visit SOS Children's Village in Thai Binh The spouses of the Vietnamese and Lao Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Vandara Siphandone, visited and gave gifts to children with difficult circumstances at SOS Children’s Village Thai Binh in the northern province of Thai Binh on January 6 afternoon, within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone from January 6-7.

Society Embassy, associations coordinate to support earthquake-affected Vietnamese in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on January 6 held an online meeting with Vietnamese associations to discuss coordination to support Vietnamese people affected by the earthquake that hit central Japan recently.