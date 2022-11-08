Society Labour shortage looms as year-end approaches A labour shortage is being reported in major cities across the country, putting more pressure on businesses to respond to the increasing volume of contracts as the year-end period approaches.

Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.

Society OCOP programme helping affirm prestige of rural products An array of agricultural products has affirmed their position in the market thanks to the efforts of localities to carry out the “One commune, One product” (OCOP) programme.