Tay Ninh moves to develop modern, civilised new-style rural areas
The southern province of Tay Ninh is applying itself to developing modern and civilised new-style rural areas to generate sustainable values for its countryside in the new period.
Tay Ninh province is working to promote new-style rural area building (Illustrative image: baotayninh.vn)Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southern province of Tay Ninh is applying itself to developing modern and civilised new-style rural areas to generate sustainable values for its countryside in the new period.
The provincial People’s Committee said Tay Ninh has been taking many breakthrough measures for the development of agriculture, farmers, and rural areas.
Of those measures, to build modern rural areas and develop agriculture effectively and sustainably, it has been working on the 11 aspects of the national target programme on new-style rural area building and related programmes; promoting the role, stature, and capacity of farmers and rural residents; and comprehensively improving their material and spiritual lives.
During that process, local authorities are striving to comprehensively and sustainably develop new-style rural areas, as well as advanced and model ones, in tandem with urbanisation in a substantive and effective manner that suits local conditions and adapts to climate change, for the sake of local residents.
The province is giving priority to developing transport facilities, irrigation works, IT infrastructure, along with trade, health care, education, culture, sports, and clean water supply for locals, according to the provincial administration.
Promoting agricultural and rural tourism is one of the focal tasks in the new-style countryside building programme in Tay Ninh between 2021 and 2025, with a view to obtaining comprehensive and sustainable effects and generating new values for rural areas. This type of tourism is also a measure for not only introducing local destinations but also advertising agricultural and craft products. It is expected to encourage the adoption of civilised and modern practices in the rural lifestyle, with the preservation of each locality’s identities.
Authorities said the province has been implementing seven models for rural tourism development in the new-style rural area building programme for 2021 - 2025. They comprise the building and development of community-based tourism with the direct engagement of local residents, and the capitalisation of cultural, historical, and natural values of localities in Duong Minh Chau district; the building and development of ecotourism that makes use of rural natural landscapes and specialties in Go Dau district; ecotourism in the Dong Rum historical relic site in Tan Chau district; the Ba Den Tay Ninh ecotourism site in Tay Ninh city; farm tourism along the Vam Co Dong River in Hoa Thanh town; farm tourism in Trang Bang town; and the building and development of agricultural and ecological tourism in the Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park, as well as tours of the revolutionary base in Tan Bien district.
The national target programme on building new-style rural areas was initiated by the Vietnamese Government in 2010 with a view to promoting the development of rural areas across the country.
Infrastructure development, production capacity improvement, environmental protection, and promotion of cultural values are among the programme’s criteria. Advanced and model new-style countryside statuses have higher requirements./.