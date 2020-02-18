Tay Ninh: Over 18.9 million USD allocated to restore relic sites
At Ba Den Mountain relic site (Photo: VNA)
Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southern province of Tay Ninh will splash out more than 440 billion VND (18.9 million USD) to restore local relic sites from 2019-2020 with a vision to 2025.
The money is being sourced from the local budget and various social sources.
Under the project, the province will strive to complete repair work on 22 historical relic sites in dire need of restoration, including the base of the Office of the Party Central Committee in South Vietnam, Bau Rong base, An Thoi tunnel, Binh Thanh ancient tower, and Hiep Ninh communal house, among others.
Restoration will also begin on 25 other sites from 2021-2025, including the memorial site dedicated to heroic martyr Duong Minh Chau, Loi Thuan tunnel, and Rung Nhum base.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Hong Thanh, the restoration aims to preserve local relic sites, raise public awareness of the province’s patriotism and revolutionary spirit, and develop local tourism.
Tay Ninh province is home to 90 relic sites, including one special national site, 25 national sites, and 64 provincial-level sites.
In the past time, the province has mobilised billions of VND to renovate its sites. Heavy investments have been made to promote the preservation of historical sites together with tourism development. Notable projects include the Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain historical, cultural and tourism relic site, the Junction City Victory historical relic site, Loi Thuan tunnel, and Hiep Ninh communal house.
However, due to limited capital, restoration work has not been carried out comprehensively across the province./.