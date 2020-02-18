Society Infographic Social insurance: Main pillar of social security system Vietnam has basically achieved the target of health insurance for all, but it still needs to further expand the coverage of social insurance, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The Government leader made the request at a teleconference held by the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) in Hanoi on February 15 that reviewed the 25-year implementation of social and health insurance policies.

Society Long An’s district recognised as new-style rural area Chau Thanh district in the Mekong Delta province of Long An has been named as a new-style rural area following a recent decision signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19 Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.

Society Education draws foreign investment As of 2019, Vietnam counted five foreign invested universities, 68 private schools and 170 public ones.