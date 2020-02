At Ba Den Mountain relic site (Photo: VNA)

The southern province of Tay Ninh will splash out more than 440 billion VND (18.9 million USD) to restore local relic sites from 2019-2020 with a vision to 2025.The money is being sourced from the local budget and various social sources.Under the project, the province will strive to complete repair work on 22 historical relic sites in dire need of restoration, including the base of the Office of the Party Central Committee in South Vietnam, Bau Rong base, An Thoi tunnel, Binh Thanh ancient tower, and Hiep Ninh communal house, among others.Restoration will also begin on 25 other sites from 2021-2025, including the memorial site dedicated to heroic martyr Duong Minh Chau, Loi Thuan tunnel, and Rung Nhum base.According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Hong Thanh, the restoration aims to preserve local relic sites , raise public awareness of the province’s patriotism and revolutionary spirit, and develop local tourism.