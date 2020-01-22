The highlights of the cable car system at the tourist site are three different stations with unique designs. Ba Den Station is the departure station of two cable lines with a vast and impressive area of up to 10,959 square metres.

The central lobby of the station consists of five large pillars resembling five ancient trees that make visitors feel that they in the midst of an immense jungle.

The recognition is expected to make Ba Den Station become a unique and attractive destination in the southeast region, contributing to the development of Tay Ninh’s tourism./.

VNA