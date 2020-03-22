Tay Ninh reports no COVID-19 cases: health official
Border guard officers in Tay Ninh check temperature of people before entering the province (Photo: VNA)
Tay Ninh (VNA) – The southwestern province of Tay Ninh had reported neither SARS-CoV-2 infections nor suspected cases as of 13:00 on March 22, said Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Health Nguyen Van Cuong.
Cuong confirmed the information during a press conference of the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
Since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, Tay Ninh had sent 31 samples to Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City for testing, with 25 turning out negative and the rest awaiting results, he added.
Quarantine areas at border gates and border districts of the province have to date accommodated 1,702 Vietnamese-Cambodians who returned to Vietnam in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The Tay Ninh People’s Committee has approved the establishment of concentrated quarantine areas at Moc Bai international border gate and in all of the province’s districts and city./.