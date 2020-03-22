Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam amounts to 99 The Ministry of Health on March 22 confirmed another case that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, raising the total in Vietnam to 99.

Health Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam The Ministry of Health on March 22 afternoon confirmed another four cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 98 so far.

Health Quang Ninh CDC qualified for SARS-CoV-2 testing The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been qualified to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Health.