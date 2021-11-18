Tay Ninh sets up investment ties with six foreign localities
At a foreign-invested enterprise in Tay Ninh (Photo: https://sotttt.tayninh.gov.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities of the southern province of Tay Ninh granted investment certificates and gave in-principle approval to 12 foreign-invested projects with a total registered capital of 91 million USD in the first ten months of 2021.
According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, as many as 17 existing foreign projects registered to add 639.9 million USD in the period.
Notably, Tay Ninh signed investment cooperation in agriculture, trade, science and technology with Svay Rieng, Pray Veng, Tboung Khnum and Kampong Cham provinces of Cambodia, and Gumhae and Chungju cities of the Republic of Korea.
Tay Ninh is now home to 339 foreign-invested projects with a total registered capital of over 8.2 billion USD, mainly focusing in Trang Bang town and Go Dau district.
The local authorities have paid attention to improving investment environment to attract more domestic and foreign investors./.