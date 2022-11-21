Society Top legislator meets Vietnamese people in Cambodia National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia on November 20 afternoon, within the framework of his official visit to the country and his attendance at the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

Society Sick sailor of foreign ship saved in Vietnamese waters The Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Centre (Vietnam MRCC) in the central city of Da Nang said on November 20 that it has rescued a sailor of a foreign ship, who suddenly fell ill while the ship was going through Vietnamese waters.

Society Cao Lanh celebrates membership in UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities Cao Lanh, the capital city of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, celebrated its membership in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) with a ceremony on November 19.

Society HCM City plans help for disadvantaged workers, students to go home for Tet The Federation of Labour of Ho Chi Minh City plans to present 35,000 bus, train and plane tickets to trade union members and workers in disadvantaged circumstances to enable them to return to their home town for the 2023 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.