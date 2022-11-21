Tay Ninh speeds up administrative reform
The Centre for Public Administrative Services of Tay Ninh has shown strong performance in its operations, winning great satisfaction from locals, contributing to speeding up administrative reform and enhancing the openness and transparency of the local public services.
Centre for Public Administrative Services of Tay Ninh (Photo: VNA)Tay Ninh (VNA) – The provincial Centre for Public Administrative Services is the focal point for the handling and processing of administrative procedures of departments and sectors in the province, with an electronic one-stop-shop software system in order to provide best services.
The provincial Centre for Public Administrative Services is the focal point for the handling and processing of administrative procedures of departments and sectors in the province, with an electronic one-stop-shop software system in order to provide best services.
Pham Hung Thai, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Tay Ninh and head of the provincial delegation of National Assembly deputies, said that through the inspection of the development of digital government in the province, the delegation found that despite many difficulties and the great workload, the centre has provided good public services to local residents, basically completing its tasks.
The centre provides administrative services of 17 departments, sectors and agencies at Level 3-4. It allows local residents to send in their request directly, online or by post, Thai said.
Thai asked leaders of the centre to strengthen communications to call on local residents to log their requests online to reduce overload for direct processing of administrative procedures. He also urged ministries, sectors as well as provincial departments to use the same software to facilitate the processing of administrative procedures, while strengthening the application of information technology in State management, thus supporting provincial leaders in directing, managing and supervising activities of the sectors, departments and localities across the province.
Currently, Tay Ninh has integrated 1,001 out of the 1,818 administrative procedures at Level 4 into the national public administration centre.
The provincial Department of Information and Communications has coordinated with relevant agencies to re-evaluate its Level-4 public services and advised the provincial People’s Committee to adjust them to suit reality, thus ensuring that all the public services can reach Level 4 and meet criteria set by the Government Office.
A woman is taking steps to make chip-based ID card (Photo: VNA)According to Director of the department Nguyen Tan Duc, in order to complete the digital transformation goal in line with the roadmap set by the province, leaders of departments, agencies and localities should work harder with more drastic measures.
It is necessary to develop plans to promote digital transformation serving administrative reform for particular sectors and areas according to each set roadmap, he said, stressing the need to accelerate the building of databases of particular industries to share with central and local agencies, along with the opening of the databases that are accessible for people and businesses./.