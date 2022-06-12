Tourists have flocked to the Sun World Ba Den Mountain tourist area after the group built the world's largest cable car station and the 72-meter high Tay Bo Da Son statue. Located on the top of Ba Den mountain, the statue is cast with 170 tons of red bronze and is recognized as the tallest bronze Buddha statue in Asia.



Sun World BaDen Mountain surroundings have been renovated with addition of 16,000 rose trees of 9 different varieties, along with many other flowers to bring a new look to this site.



According to statistics, in the first quarter of this year, Tay Ninh tourism raked in nearly 25 million USD in total revenue, up 40 percent over the same period last year, which is 44 percent of the whole year plan./.

VNA