Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Duc Trong delivers a report on the province's socio-economic development in 2023. (Photo: baotayninh.vn)

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of the southern province of Tay Ninh is expected to grow 5.5% this year to reach 59.23 trillion VND (2.44 billion USD), the municipal People’s Committee reported.



The growth, however, has failed to meet the set target of at least 8%, the committee noted.



According to the report, among the 20 assigned socio-economic targets, 13 have been fulfilled, notably all of the seven cultural-social objectives, and the three others in environment met.



The committee has instructed departments and agencies to focus on implementing socio-economic and state budget tasks and solutions, as well as the socio-economic recovery and development programme, while handling both pending and emerging issues.



For agriculture, the locality has continued with its restructuring, targeting higher added values and sustainable development. Its total farming area stands at 259,328 hectares, up 0.6% year-on-year, with each hectare yielding some 109 million VND, up 3 million VND from the previous year.



Among its 94 communal-level administrative units, 61 have been recognised as new-style rural areas, 17 advanced new rural areas, two model new rural areas, and four others completing their new rural area building tasks.



Meanwhile, Tay Ninh’s industrial production index is hoped to rise 8.9% this year against the target of 15%. Some sectors with high growth rates include processing and manufacturing (9.5%), and water supply, and waste and wastewater management and treatment (2.8%).



The mining sector, however, experiences a sharp decrease of 19.8%, the report said.



In terms of investment attraction to industrial and economic parks, the province has lured 734 million USD so far this year, with 28 new projects valued at 238 million USD, and 36 others increasing their capital by 454 million USD.

Workers operate a production line at the Trang Bang Industrial Park. (Photo: baotayninh.vn)

To date, Tay Ninh has counted 397 projects at industrial and economic parks, of them 296 foreign and 101 domestic, with an accumulative registered capital of 9.24 billion USD and 25.43 trillion VND.



Export turnover reaches 5.79 billion USD, meeting 83% of the plan, down 9.1% from the same period last year.



Total retail sales of goods and revenue from services are estimated at 108.55 trillion VND, an increase of 11.5% year-on-year, and tourism revenue would reach 2 trillion VND as compared with the plan of 1.8 trillion VND.



The province’s social development investment capital is valued at 40.75 trillion VND, up 10.1% over the same period, reaching 37.4% of GRDP.



The provincial People's Council passed a resolution on the provincial master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, which is scheduled to be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval this month.



It has also set out the task of adjusting the planning scheme for the Xa Mat Border Gate Economic Zone until 2045, which has been submitted to the Ministry of Construction for appraisal.



The People’s Committee has also sought the construction ministry’s opinions on a project adjusting the master plan of Tay Ninh city to 2030 with a vision to 2050./.

VNA