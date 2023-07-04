Culture - Sports More efforts made to seek world heritage recognition for Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has requested the People's Committees of Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province to urgently study the recommendations of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to review and update a nomination dossier for seeking UNESCO’s recognition of “Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago” as a world heritage site.

Culture - Sports Sustainable fashion to be promoted in Vietnam International and Vietnamese designers will showcase their new collections using sustainable fabrics at the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Spring/Summer 2023.

Culture - Sports Asian Open Pool Championship comes to Hanoi The largest ever international pool competition, the Asian Open Pool Championship, will take place in Vietnam in October, said organisers Matchroom Pool on July 1.