Business Vietnam needs to be cautious in second half of 2020: CIEM The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) said with good results in preventing the pandemic and the chance for economic recovery, Vietnam still needs to be cautious in the second half of the year.

Business Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA Rice quotas for Vietnam under the EVFTA are expected to push Vietnam’s rice exports up from the second half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business PM checks disbursement of public investment in Ninh Binh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session with authorities from the northern province of Ninh Binh on July 12 to check the implementation of socio-economic development in 2020, including the disbursement of public investment.

Business Russian firms urged to set up pharmaceutical ventures in Vietnam: meeting Russia’s pharmaceutical companies should consider setting up ventures in Vietnam instead of only focusing on exports, heard a virtual meeting held on July 10 on potential for the Vietnam-Russia trade and economic cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic.