Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has a meeting with representatives of outstanding teachers and education managers on the occasion of Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 14 had a meeting with representatives of outstanding teachers and education managers on the occasion of Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20), during which he affirmed that teachers are carrying out a honorable and proud mission.



Addressing the event, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that for nearly two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected all socio-economic fields, including education and training.



According to the minister, nearly 20 million students, and more than 1 million teachers and lecturers across the country have not been able to go to school for a long time. Thousands of teachers working in non-public schools live without wage and their life is very difficult.

Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

However, all employees, teachers and managers of the sector have worked to overcome difficulties and promote creativity to effectively respond to the pandemic and ensure the transmission of knowledge to students, he said.



Besides touching stories about difficulties of teachers and students in remote areas amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, participating teachers expressed their honour, pride and happiness to be "soul engineers".



They expressed their determination to continue to devote themselves to the cause of education and training, all for the sake of dear students.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended his sincere thanks to generations of teachers across the country, affirming that the Party and State always consider education as the top national policy.



The State has spent a lot of resources and investment on education development, he said. He noted that policies have focused on comprehensive reform of education, in which attention is being paid to developing the contingent of teachers, especially those in remote, border and island areas.



Although the education and training sector is still facing many obstacles, it has made great contributions to fostering the personality and morality of the young generation, improving people's knowledge and training human resources, thus importantly contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, he stressed.



On behalf of the Party and State leaders, PM Chinh praised teachers across the country for their efforts and achievements to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Teachers and the education and training sector have turned risks and challenges into opportunities and motivation for educational innovations," he stressed.



According to the Prime Minister, Vietnam is now drastically implementing solutions to radically and comprehensively innovate education and training in order to improve the quality of education at all levels with the motto of taking students as the centre and focusing on developing their personality, morality and creativity.



In the context of the pandemic, the Government is and will soon solve immediate problems to create conditions for the education and training sector to adapt safely and effectively to COVID-19.



In particular, the Government continues to ask relevant ministries and sectors to review support policies for teachers, especially those working at preschools and non-public education establishments, the PM affirmed.



The Government leader called on all sectors and everyone to join hands with the education and training sector and teachers in the cause of education and training./.