Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong has spent five years designing online lectures. Instead of standing in front of students, she talks to a camera. To add more feeling to her lectures, Huong has to picture pupils’ faces in her head.

Through online lectures, teachers now can reach a larger number of students as cyberspace is much larger than any traditional class.

Online teaching also puts more pressure on teachers. For example, students may want to connect with the teachers via social networks to ask them questions through livestreams.

More students mean more pressure, but this also means more love and appreciation./.

VNA