Televised lessons for 9th graders cover Literature, Math and English. Only teachers with long-term experience are selected to hold the televised lesson.

The programs will be broadcast at fixed times and posted on the web portal of Gia Lai’s Department of Education and Training at sgddt.gialai.gov.vn.

Yet the production of educational programmes and lessons on TV in Gia Lai faces many difficulties because there are not many teachers who meet the requirements at a provincial level and can teach in front of camera.

With the advantage of students staying at home, the television teaching programme in Gia Lai has been receiving positive feedback from parents and students./.

VNA