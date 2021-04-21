TEAM EUROPE vows over 800 million EUR for ASEAN
The European Union (EU) and its member countries have committed to allocating more than 800 million EUR (962.51 million USD) from the TEAM EUROPE programme to ASEAN countries.
The EU has been the biggest sponsor of the COVAX programme that aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines equally to developing countries. (Photo: VNA)
Brussels (VNA) – The European Union (EU) and its member countries have committed to allocating more than 800 million EUR (962.51 million USD) from the TEAM EUROPE programme to ASEAN countries.
The initiative was raised by the EU last year with the aim of assisting countries around the globe in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
The information was unveiled at an online meeting between the ASEAN Brussels Committee (ABC) and Koen Doens, Directorate-General for International Partnerships (INTPA) at the EC.
The meeting took place under the chair of Vietnamese Ambassador to the EU and Belgium Vu Anh Quang. This was the first meeting of the ABC and an EU partner in 2020 when the Vietnamese embassy – mission holds the Chairmanship.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the EU and Belgium Vu Anh Quang (Photo: VNA)
The sides discussed significant matters in development cooperation, COVID-19 vaccine distribution and preparations for the ASEAN-EU Dialogue on Sustainable Development slated for September.
In his remarks, Quang appreciated the EU’s efforts and actions in the global fight against COVID-19, saying the union has been the biggest sponsor of the COVAX programme that aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines equally to developing countries.
The meeting heard that the TEAM EUROPE programme has, to date, mobilised up to 40 billion EUR from the EC and EU member countries. Of the amount, 26 billion EUR was disbursed last year, significantly contributing to global efforts in the pandemic combat.
According to Doens, the allocation of the package to ASEAN member countries are under discussion.
The sides reiterated their commitment to promoting international cooperation in coping with the pandemic and its economic impact.
The delegates also expressed his hope for consolidated development cooperation between ASEAN and the EU in the time ahead, in accordance with the EU Strategy for Cooperation in Indo-Pacific, as well as the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership./.