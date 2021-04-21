ASEAN Indonesia to set up travel corridor with UAE, Qatar Minister Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno has said the Indonesian government planned to establish a travel corridor arrangement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

ASEAN UN Chief highlights ASEAN’s crucial role in addressing Myanmar crisis UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his predecessor Ban Ki-moon have called on Southeast Asian countries to take actions to stop the crisis in Myanmar.

ASEAN Cambodia sees highest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on April 19 confirmed 624 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of infections recorded in a day since the pandemic broke out in the Southeast Asian country.