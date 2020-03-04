Business Oil country tubular goods subject to Canada’s anti-dumping sunset review The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has initiated an expiry review of its findings made on April 2, 2015, concerning the dumping of certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) originating or exported from Vietnam and eight other countries and territories.

Business Loss turns to profit for Viettel Global last year Viettel Global Investment JSC posted more than 2.15 trillion VND (over 93 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2019, surging 2.3 trillion VND from the loss of 150 billion VND in the previous year.

Business Rice export prices surge amid high demand Prices of rice exports have been surging in recent time due to high demand from some markets such as Malaysia, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Philippines, and Indonesia, according to the Vietnam Food Association.