Culture - Sports Talk sheds light on folklore in cultural industries A talk on “Living with Folklore” took place via video teleconference on November 10, bringing together hundreds of foreign and domestic delegates, including many cultural experts.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese publishing industry discussed at 17th Venezuela Int’l Book Fair The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela held a seminar on the Vietnamese publishing industry’s outstanding features in both virtually and in-person forms on November 9 as part of the 17th Venezuela International Book Fair (FILVEN 2021).