Business Vietnam ranked 6th among fastest growing Asian economies in 2024 The US website finance.yahoo.com placed Vietnam 6th among the fastest growing economies in Asia in 2024 in its article published on April 4.

Business Long Son petrochemical complex to begin commercial operation in Q3 The Long Son Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. (LSP) has announced that its Long Son petrochemical complex in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is on track to begin commercial operation in the third quarter of 2024.

Business Bangladesh centre’s report highlights Vietnam's success in FDI attraction Central to Vietnam's economic narrative is the substantial influx of foreign direct investment (FDI), which has played a crucial role in driving growth and fostering development across various sectors, according to an article published by the KRF Centre for Bangladesh and Global Affairs on its website cbgabd.org.

Business French businesses interested in Vietnamese market French enterprises gathered at a recent talk held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Nièvre province and the administration of Nevers city to seek investment opportunities and promote economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam.