Business Resolution seeking EP’s ratification of EVFTA, EVIPA approved The European Parliament Committee on International Trade (INTA) on January 21 approved a resolution asking for the European Parliament (EP)’s ratification of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Business Liquefied natural gas-fired power plant to be built in Bac Lieu The People’s Committee of Bac Lieu province on January 21 granted an investment decision to Singapore’s Delta Offshore Energy Pte.Ltd (DOE) to build a 3,200MW liquefied natural gas-fired power plant.

Business Recommendations for EU-Vietnam FTA, IPA adopted The European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) adopted recommendations for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in Brussels on January 21.