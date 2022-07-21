Business Hanoi event encourages cashless payments The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade held a cashless payment event on July 21 with a view to helping fuel e-commerce, technology application and digital transformation.

Business Ministries will support businesses to take RCEP opportunities The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will step up support for the Vietnamese business community to effectively exploit opportunities from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), contributing to export promotion and economic development.