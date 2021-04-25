Business HCM City focuses on developing infrastructure for e-commerce Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on developing its infrastructure system serving e-commerce amid the rising trend in online shopping, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnamese market offers attractive prospects for Russian exporters: Russian official With its high food sales and position as a major transshipment hub that supplies goods to ASEAN countries and China, Vietnam offers attractive prospects for Russian exporters, said Vice Chairwoman of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association (RVFA) Regina Budarina at a workshop held in Moscow on April 23.

Business Forestry to become modern economic-technological sector With its abundance of tropical forest resources, Vietnam is aiming to become one of the world's leading centres for the production, processing and trade of forest products.

Business Vietnam an attractive destination for Northern European firms: ScandAsia High economic growth and strong investment in infrastructure are among the reasons for Northern European businessmen to consider when choosing to invest in Vietnam, according to an article recently published on the site ScandAsia, which covers Nordic news and business promotion in Asia.