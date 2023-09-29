Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and delegate press the button to launch Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023 in Ha Long city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023 was launched in Ha Long city, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on September 29, drawing nearly 1,000 delegates from businesses and experts inside and outside the country.



Speaking at the event, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat highlighted that it is one of the ministry’s activities to promote the application and transfer of technology, and innovation for businesses and localities in the northern region in particular and the country in general, improve the competitiveness of local goods, facilitate scientific application in production and business, bringing practical results to enterprises and contributing to the country's socio-economic development. It also helps accelerate cooperation, investment, and transfer of technology between local and foreign companies, contributing to promoting the role of businesses in innovation.



Additionally, the event features new solutions in renewable energy, technology supply chain and biomedical equipment management systems, food and pharmaceutical technology, digital health, information technology, and the application of artificial intelligence to production processes in factories.



The two-day event also includes forums on technology and energy, digital transformation, green transformation for sustainable development, a conference featuring the application and transfer of technology in localities.



Besides, it features about 200 booths showcasing products and technologies such areas as textile materials, microchips and electronic devices, green energy, logistics and supply chain, energy storage, and management and reuse of materials and waste.



On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky witnessed the handover of documents on cooperation, technology transfer, and innovation to eight organisations and investors./.