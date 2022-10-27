At the opening of the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The technology and equipment fair (Techmart) on medical equipment opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 27, attracting the participation of 100 technology companies and trade promotion agencies in the field of health care.



The event, which is organised by the Centre for Science and Technology Information (CESTI) under the municipal Department of Science and Technology (DoST), aims to facilitate technological application in the production and business activities of enterprises. It also offers an opportunity for start-ups to find partners to develop products, innovative ideas, and business development.

The fair is held in both face-to-face and virtual formats at http://techmart.techport.vn.



According to Nguyen Viet Dung, Director of DoST, as the application of digital transformation in the healthcare industry is an inevitable trend, this year’s Techmart focuses on introducing new technologies applied at hospitals, telehealth care for patients; health problems related to water environment as well as enterprise management software solutions in the pharmaceutical and medical fields.





An exhibitor introduce new technology to a visitor at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Prominent medical products and equipment showcased at the fair include Telehealth IDIS2GO and artificial intelligence (AI) robot that serves disinfection in hospitals, clinics and public places



The event also features a series of seminars on digital transformation in the health sector, care for patients, and medical waste water treatment./.