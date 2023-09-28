The event is expected to attract about 7,500 visitors in-person and 10,000 online with 200-250 booths.(Photo: most.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – New technology products, solutions, and applications will be showcased at the Techconnect and Innovation Vietnam 2023, which is scheduled to take place in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh from September 29-30.

The event, jointly held by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province, is expected to attract about 7,500 visitors in-person and 10,000 online with 200-250 booths.

Products and technologies on display are diverse in such areas as textile materials, microchips and electronic devices, green energy, logistics and supply chain, energy storage, and management and reuse of raw materials and waste.

Additionally, the event will feature new solutions in renewable energy, technology supply chain and biomedical equipment management systems, food and pharmaceutical technology, digital health, information technology, and the application of artificial intelligence to production processes in factories.

Representatives from enterprises, research institutions, and schools can also join forums discussing technology, energy, digital transformation, and green transition for sustainable development.

The event, held annually since 2011, aims to build a national innovation system for putting knowledge and technology into practice.

It helps connect technology supply and demand sides to exchange, discuss, and sign cooperation agreements and technology transfer contracts. The event also becomes a forum for businesses and experts to discuss and share information with policymakers, and promote application, technology transfer, and product commercialisation./.

