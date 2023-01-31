Sci-Tech Vietnam hands over systems to help Laos boost digital transformation The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications handed over a platform for massive open online courses (MOOCs) and a security operations centre (SOC) system to the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications on January 11.

Sci-Tech HCM City promotes application of AI technology across areas Many sectors and units in Ho Chi Minh City have strengthened the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various fields, aiming to enhancing the efficiency of production, promoting administrative reform and improving investment environment.

Sci-Tech Hanoi aims to become science-technology hub of Southeast Asia Hanoi has designed a plan to develop itself into a smart, modern, green, clean, beautiful and safe city and the leading centre of innovation, development research and technology application and transfer of the country, heading to be a science-technology hub in Southeast Asia.