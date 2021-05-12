Sci-Tech Infographic Five Vietnamese scientists among Asia's top 100 Five Vietnamese scientists have been named in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual listing of the brilliant scientific talents in the region by the Asian Scientist magazine of Singapore.

Sci-Tech Election management software undergoes trial in HCM City HCM City began a trial on using election management software on May 7, with the aim of supporting the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Sci-Tech Automation competition for technology students launched The 2021 Canon Student Chie-Tech, an automation competition for technology students, was launched during an online ceremony in Hanoi on May 6.