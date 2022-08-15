Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on August 15, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 12).

Business VABA proposal raising domestic airfare ceiling The president of the Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed to adjust the ceiling fare for domestic airlines to promote the industry's recovery.

Business Vietnam stock market remains attractive to foreign investors Foreign investors net purchased 14.8 million stocks, worth some 80 billion VND (3,42 million USD) during the week from August 8 – 12, showing that the Vietnamese securities market remained attractive to them.

Business North-South express railway to seek Politburo’s approval The Ministry of Transport will submit to the Politburo for consideration an investment policy for the construction of a North-South express rail link, which would cost up to 58.71 billion USD, this September.