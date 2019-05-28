Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– A delegation of 12 Vietnamese teenagers will visit Japan from July 3 to August 5, the fourth trip of its kind that aims to help promote friendship between the two nations.The delegates are outstanding seventh and eighth graders from Hanoi, the city of Hai Phong, and Hung Yen province.At an event on May 28 to announce the selected members of the delegation, Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations Tran Thi Phuong said that Vietnam and Japan boast long-standing relations with many historical and cultural similarities. They have become increasingly important partners of each other in multiple spheres.The union along with other agencies and localities of Vietnam always wish for strong cooperation with Japanese partners so as to enhance people-to-people exchanges and multifaceted cooperation, she said.Phuong hoped the youth exchange programme will be further expanded to help strengthen the countries’ friendship, adding that Vietnam always welcomes Japanese teenagers.During their visit, the Vietnamese delegation will visit Japan’s world natural heritage sites, take part in exchanges with local students, and learn about Japanese culture by staying with local families.–VNA