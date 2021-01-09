Telecom revenue tops 5.62 billion VND in 2020
The revenue of Vietnamese network operators reached more than 130 trillion VND (5.62 billion USD) in 2020, up 0.3 percent year-on-year, according to the statistics from Ministry of Information and Communication.
5G network will be commercialised in 2021. (Photo: VNA)
During 2016-2020, the number of broadband internet subscribers increased average 15 percent per year, while that of mobile broadband subscribers surged 22 percent per year.
To date, more than 1 million kilometres of fibre cable has been laid, providing internet services to all villages, communes and wards nationwide. Meanwhile, over 98 percent of the population has access to 3G and 4G coverage.
Vietnam has officially mastered 5G network after the first video call using a 5G connection on a gNodeB transceiver was made on January 17 last year.
The ministry licensed internet provider such as Viettel, MobiFone and Vinaphone to commercialise 5G service. From November, telecommunications businesses piloted 5G network before commercialising the network this year.
Since implementation of 5G network is important to promote the building of e-Government, the ministry submitted to the Government a decree on charging the use of radio frequency, auctioning and transferring the right to use radio frequency, and developing frequency planning to get ready for 5G implementation./.