NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A teleconference to launch the National Assembly’s supervision plan 2023, under the co-chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, wrapped up in Hanoi on September 27.



In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Hue said the NA Standing Committee issued the Resolution No.23 on its supervision programme in 2023 and a plan on August 4 to ensure its synchronous and uniform implementation.



Accordingly, the NA and NA Standing Committee will consider reports, hold Q&A sessions, conduct thematic supervisions and cast confidence votes on persons holding positions elected or approved by the NA. They will also examine the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A sessions, the settlement of voters’ suggestions and citizens’ complaints and denunciations.



The NA will conduct supreme supervision on two topics, namely the mobilisation, management and use of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control; the enforcement of laws and policies on health care at the grassroots level and preventive medicine during its fifth session and the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on national target programmes on new rural development and sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period, and socio-economic development for ethnic minorities and mountainous region for the 2021-2030 period during its sixth session.



Meanwhile, the NA Standing Committee will oversee the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on reforming general education curricula and textbooks during its 2023 August meeting and the implementation of laws and policies on energy development for 2016-2021 during the 2023 September meeting.



The NA’s Committee on Judicial Affairs will work closely with the NA Council of Ethnic Affairs and other NA committees to examine the annual reports on the progress of fighting corruption, negative behaviours and wastefulness submitted by the Government, the Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy. If necessary, reports on anti-corruption and wastefulness as well as thrift practices will be submitted to the NA for consideration during its year-end meetings.



The top legislator highlighted a need to continue perfecting coordination mechanism between the NA and relevant agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and socio-political organisations in supervision activities.



He called for enhancing the sharing of information between the NA and all-level inspection committees of the Party, VFF and the State Audit Office in power control activities.



Legal regulations about supervision activities, especially the Law on Supervisory Activities of the NA and People’s Councils, must be revised to meet requirements in the new situation, he said./.