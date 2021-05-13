Business HCM City: Over 11,000 customers access loans from bank - business connection programme Some 11,339 customers in Ho Chi Minh City were provided loans worth a total of nearly 98 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) in the first four months of this year within the framework of bank - business connection programmes.

Business Da Nang looking to attract more Singaporean investment An online workshop to promote investment from Singapore to the central city of Da Nang took place on May 12, offering a chance for the city to introduce its potential and strengths and seek partners.

Business New container terminals to be built in Hai Phong A project building container terminals No 3 and 4 at the Hai Phong International Gateway Port in the Lach Huyen Port area was launched in the northern port city on May 12.