Health Germany offers 180,000 COVID-19 test kits to Vietnam A Vietnam Airlines flight carrying 180,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits worth 615,000 EUR (730,290 USD) donated by Germany to Vietnam left Frankfurt airport on September 3 and is scheduled to land in Cam Ranh International Airport, south central province of Khanh Hoa, on September 4 before being handed over to Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang.

Health Vietnam reports 13,197 COVID-19 cases on September 2 Vietnam sees 13,197 COVID-19 cases, including 11 imported ones, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 2, according to the Ministry of Health.