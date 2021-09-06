Temasek Foundation presents medical supplies to Vietnam
Singapore's Temasek Foundation on September 6 presented 16 respirators and a large quantity of medical supplies to Vietnam to help the country deal with the current resurgence of COVID-19.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung (R) symbolically receives the medica supplies provided by Temasek Foundation (Photo: VNA)

A hand-over ceremony was held the same day at the Vietnamese Embassy in the country with the participation of Temasek Foundation CEO Benedict Cheong and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung.
A hand-over ceremony was held the same day at the Vietnamese Embassy in the country with the participation of Temasek Foundation CEO Benedict Cheong and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung.
Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Dung thanked the Temasek Foundation and the Singaporean Government for supporting Vietnamese people in the pandemic fight.
The provision of the aid has shown the sentiments of Singaporean people towards Vietnam and the strong strategic partnership between the two countries, which will be helpful for Vietnam in controlling the pandemic, he said.
The diplomat said that the embassy is working with relevant agencies at home to ensure that the medical equipment arrive in Vietnam as fast as possible.
He expressed hope that the foundation and the Singaporean Government will continue to assisting Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic in the future, especially in seeking vaccine supply sources.
Medical supplies provided by Temasek Foundation arrive in Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi (Photo: Embassy of Singapore)
For his part, Benedict Cheong noted that COVID-19 has posed adverse impacts on ASEAN countries. Given the close connections among regional countries, pandemic attacks in one country will also affect others and the cooperation in the whole region, he said, adding that Singapore is willing to support Vietnam and other ASEAN countries so that the region will overcome the pandemic soon.
The Singaporean side will also assign its Vietnamese-based technicians to help Vietnam in installing the equipment, he said.
Founded in 2007, Temasek Foundation is a non-profit organisation that has operated many projects in Vietnam in various fields such as human resources training, public health care and education.
Last year, the foundation also offered 10 respirators to Vietnam./.