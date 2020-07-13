At the temple (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - A temple dedicated to King Ham Nghi and Can Vuong soldiers was inaugurated at Tan So Citadel in the central province of Quang Tri on July 13.



It was part of the events marking the 135th anniversary of King Ham Nghi’s delivery of the Can Vuong proclamation calling on heroes and patriots to rise up against the French colonialists to wrest back national independence.



Built in July 2019 at a cost of nearly 7 billion VND (302,000 USD), the temple has five compartments and two sub-compartments in an architectural style specific to the Nguyen Dynasty.



Addressing the ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ha Sy Dong asked the authorities and people of Cam Lo district to link the temple with other relic sites to offer attractive tourism products and help turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the area./.