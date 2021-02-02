Culture - Sports HCM City exhibition marks 91st anniversary of Party A photo exhibition is being held in district 1, downtown Ho Chi Minh City, to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) and welcome the success of the 13th National Party Congress.

Culture - Sports Planning approved to preserve Oc Eo - Ba The special national relic site Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the planning for preserving and restoring Oc Eo - Ba The, a special national relic site of the ancient Oc Eo civilisation in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Culture - Sports “Homeland Spring” programme downsized due to COVID-19 This year’s Homeland Spring, an annual programme held for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), will feature only one show without audience due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organisers.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on King Gia Long underway at Hue museum An exhibition on King Gia Long, the first king of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), opened at Long An Palace of the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum on January 31.