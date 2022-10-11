Business Firms gather at first France-Vietnam economic forum About 100 representatives from French and Vietnamese enterprises gathered at the first France-Vietnam economic forum in the French port city of Marseille on October 10, focusing their discussions on export-import, investment and prospect of economic-trade cooperation.

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho welcomes the Republic of Korea's SK Energy Co., Ltd. to develop a hydrogen project in the city, given that clean energy is crucial for the city to promote sustainable development and environmental protection, Nguyen Van Hong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee said.

Over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly thanks to support from local authorities, enterprises in Hanoi have managed to not only surmount difficulties but also fulfill their social responsibility.