Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,684 VND/USD on May 22, up 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 19).

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Hanoi-Mumbai air route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recently launched a direct air route connecting Hanoi with India’s Mumbai so as to strengthen trade, and socio-cultural connectivity between the two nations.

Business First all-cargo air service between Vietnam, UK launched TT Meridian, a leading international logistics and trading company specialising in the UK and Vietnam markets, on May 19 announced a new all-cargo air route between the UK and Vietnam via Turkmenistan.

Business PM thanks Japanese enterprises for accompanying Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh thanked Japanese businesses for their sharing, accompanying and determination to run a long-term investment in Vietnam, especially in the context of the current difficulties and challenges, while attending a Vietnam-Japan business forum held in Hiroshima on May 21.