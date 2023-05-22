Temporary prices set for two transitional wind power projects
A wind-power farm in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam Electricity (EVN) recently approved temporary electricity prices for two wind power plants among 31 applications.
EVN said that it received applications for negotiation for the procurement of electricity from 31 out of 86 transitional wind and solar power plant projects, totalling 1,956 MW in capacity but not yet in commercial operation (COD).
In particular, 16 investors have proposed to apply a temporary price during the negotiation period.
EVN has met and reached a consensus on temporary electricity prices with six power plants, including Nam Binh 1 wind power plant, Vien An wind power plant, Hung Hai Gia Lai wind power plant, Phu My 1 solar wind power plant, Phu My 3 solar power plant and Hanbaram wind power plant.
On May 10, EVN approved temporary electricity prices for Nam Binh 1 and Vien An wind power plants, while Nam Binh 1, Hung Hai Gia Lai, and Habaram were licenced.
According to the Electricity Law, power projects can only be placed into operation after receiving an electricity activity license.
However, only 13 transitional energy plants, accounting for 15% of the total, have received electrical operation licenses from the Ministry of Industry and Trade./.