A factory processing and producing wood in Da Lat city in the central province of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to suspend the import of plywood products to Vietnam for re-export to the US to prevent commercial fraud on goods' origin and illegal transshipment.

This is a key part of the MoIT's newly-issued Circular No 22/2019/TT-BCT, according to the ministry's Agency for Foreign Trade.

It will be applied to traders engaged in trade, temporary import and re-export; management agencies and organisations on merchanting trade, temporary import and re-export; and agencies, organisations and individuals involved in merchanting trade, temporary import and re-export business.

The circular takes effect from December 27 this year to December 31, 2024./.