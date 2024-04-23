Two Malaysian navy helicopters crash in mid-air at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak, killing 10 on board.(Photo: AP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ten people have died after two navy helicopters collided in mid-air during a military rehearsal for a Royal Malaysian Navy parade.

The incident occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9:32 am on April 23 (local time), the navy said.

All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut naval base military hospital for identification.

The navy said it will investigate the cause of the collision.

The helicopters were rehearsing for an event of the Royal Malaysian Navy which is slated for May./.