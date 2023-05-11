Society Hanoi launches city decoration campaign A campaign seeking ideas for Hanoi’s street decoration for 2023 has been launched by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the University of Industrial Fine Arts.

Society University of Economics HCM City ties up with Australian counterpart The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City signed an agreement with Australia’s Deakin University on May 9 to optimise the study abroad journey.

Videos Vietnamese, foreign contributors to community in UK honored The Ladies of All Nations International UK-Vietnam recently held a ceremony to honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the community. This is one among activities celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties.

Society UN Women Representative in Vietnam awarded friendship insignia Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) presented the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to UN Women Representative in Vietnam Elisa Fernandez, during a ceremony in Hanoi on May 10.