Ten more COVID-19 patients confirmed in biggest daily jump
Ten more people were announced to be positive for SARS-CoV-2 on March 18, bringing the country’s total to 76.
Five Vietnamese, two French, and one German were announced to be positive for SARS-CoV-2 late March 18 night, bringing the country’s total to 76.
Together with two cases announced in the morning – one Vietnamese and one American, a total of ten positive cases were reported on March 18, making the day the biggest jump in cases since the outbreak first emerged in Vietnam.
All ten new cases are reportedly in stable health conditions, according to the health ministry.
Of the 76 patients, 16 have fully recovered./.