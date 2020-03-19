Health Vietnam confirms 76th COVID-19 case The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening confirmed another case tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total of the number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 76.

Health Vietnam records 7 more COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening reported another seven cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19, bringing the total of the cases in Vietnam to 75.

Health Compulsory quarantine required for passengers from ASEAN countries Citizens of ASEAN countries or those from other countries who have stayed or transited ASEAN member states within 14 days before the date of their entry into Vietnam will be subject to compulsory concentrated quarantine for 14 days since the date of arrival, starting from 0am on March 18.

Health Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days Vietnam suspends the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 hours of March 18. The Foreign Ministry said the move aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.