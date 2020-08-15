Ten more patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
Ten more COVID-19 patients, who were treated in the Hoa Vang field hospital and the Da Nang Lung Hospital, were declared on August 15 to have fully recovered from the disease.
Ten more patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
All of them have tested negative for three consecutive times for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, meeting the requirement to be given the all-clear following their treatment.
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported one new imported case and another coronavirus-related death on August 15 morning.
Vietnam has so far recorded a total of 930 people testing positive for the coronavirus since the first case was detected back in January. Of them, 329 are imported cases and quarantined upon their arrival.
Among the patients confirmed in the country, 447 were given the all-clear.
Vietnam has reported 22 deaths related to the disease./.