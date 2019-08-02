Truc Kinh reservoir in Gio Linh district, Quang Tri province, is almost dried up due to prolonged drought (Photo: VNA)

About 10,000 families in the central province of Quang Tri are in a shortage of water for daily use due to a prolonged drought, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.The situation is most serious in Huong Hoa district, where 4,500 households have been affected by the shortage. Dakrong district has 2,700 households, Cam Lo district 2,300, and the remaining are in coastal communes in Hai Lang and Trieu Phong districts.Precipitation at only 50-60 percent of those in normal years since the beginning of this year has resulted in local rivers and streams drying up. As of the beginning of August, water storage in most reservoirs in Quang Tri is at one fifth of their design capacity and continues to reduce.Another cause behind the water shortage for daily use in rural areas is the poor performance of water supply systems, with more than 50 out of the 200 existing systems no longer operating.The province has adopted the solution of storing water in tanks to supply water to residents, while upgrading water supply systems.About 2,400 ha of agricultural crops in the province have also suffered from severe drought.-VNA