These projects include some important routes, such as Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot, Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, Belt Road No.3 of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Belt Road No.4 of the Capital Region.

The ministry reported that it has so far approved the investment policy for 59 transport projects using public investment capital for the 2021-2025 period. Among them, 41 have had their investment project approved.

For the 18 remaining projects, 11 are scheduled to be approved in the second quarter, six in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter, the ministry said.

Within this year, the ministry plans to start construction of 28 projects and finish 29 others.

To date, six projects have been launched as scheduled, including the upgrade of the Hanoi-Vinh and Vinh-Nha Trang sections of the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City railway route, two projects upgrading the Cai Mep-Thi Vai waterway route and the waterway route leading to ports in Nam Nghi Son area of Thanh Hoa province./.

