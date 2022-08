(Photo: research.com)

- Ten Vietnamese working in the country have been listed among the world's best scientists by research.com , a reputable scientist ranking website.The ranking is based on D-index (Discipline H-index), which includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline. It analysed the data of 166,880 scientists in 24 areas on Microsoft Academic Graph.The ten scientists named in the ranking specialise in six areas – engineering and technology, computer science, environmental science, material science, mechanical and aerospace engineering, and community health.They include four scientists from the Vietnam National University-Hanoi - Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son; Prof. Dr. Pham Hung Viet; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tu Binh Minh.