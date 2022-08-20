The ten scientists named in the ranking specialise in six areas – engineering and technology, computer science, environmental science, material science, mechanical and aerospace engineering, and community health.

The ranking is based on Discipline H-index, which includes papers and citation values for an examined discipline. It analysed the data of 166,880 scientists in 24 areas on Microsoft Academic Graph.

In 2021, five Vietnamese were named in the list of the world’s top 10,000 scientists released by the US’s PLOS Biology Journal./.

VNA