Ten-month industrial production index up 9%
Vietnam’s index of industrial production went up 9 percent in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid an official visit to Vietnam on November 14-17, 2022. The Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership has developed strongly over the years and expanded to all fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, security and defense, education and training, and travel.
See more
InfographicSix commodities post export value of 10 billion USD
Six commodities posted 10 billion USD in export value in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicOctober CPI inches up 0.15%
In October, the consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.15% from the previous month partly due to rebounding house rental and school fee hikes in some localities.
InfographicVietnam posts trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in first 10 months of 2022
Vietnam posted a trade surplus of 9.4 billion USD in the first ten months of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicEconomy sees positive recovery in the first 10 months of 2022
The first ten months of 2022 saw a fast recovery of the Vietnamese economy when COVID-19-related restrictions were removed.
InfographicFDI exceeds 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022
The foreign direct investment (FDI) reached over 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.