Culture - Sports Quang Nam workshop seeks to promote world heritage values A workshop discussing the preservation and upholding of world heritage values in Vietnam following the COVID-19 pandemic was held in Hoi An ancient city, the central province of Quang Nam, on September 14.

Culture - Sports Bac Ninh province fosters cultural, human development The Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh has adopted a resolution on cultural and human development meeting requirements of sustainable development to 2030.