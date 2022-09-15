Tennis: Nam moves up to 272 in ATP rankings
No 1 ranked Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam. (Photo: VTF)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - With impressive achievements in recent times, Vietnamese top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam has risen 18 places to reach 272nd in the latest ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).
This is the highest ranking ever achieved by a player from Southeast Asia.
Nam started the year 2022 with a not-so-impressive ranking of 583 in the world. However, excellent performances have helped him climb the rankings.
Earlier this year, two runners-up positions in the M15 tournament in France and Thailand began the 25-year-old player's development period. After that, he won three consecutive championships in Vietnam in June and July.
Nam continued his winning streak at the M15 championship in Malaysia.
The latest increase in Nam's rankings can be attributed to his impressive achievements recorded at the ATP Challenger 50 Bangkok Open, Bangkok Open 1, and Bangkok Open 2.
Nam's achievement means that he maintains the top position in Southeast Asia, far ahead of his nearest rival, No 575, in the world.
Most likely, Nam will continue to set a new milestone in rankings when he competes in the upcoming M25 Tay Ninh Tournament on September 26. This tournament participates in famous tennis players such as Dragos Nicolae Madaras of Sweden, Ergi Kirkin of Turkey and Lee Duck Hee of the Republic of Korea./.