Culture - Sports France funds Hue relic site restoration project The Ministry of Culture of France has provided a non-refundable aid worth over 840 million VND (nearly 36,000 USD) to help the central province of Thua Thien – Hue implement a project to restore the roof of Khai Tuong Lau (Khai Tuong Building) at An Dinh Palace in the Complex of Hue Monuments.

Lantern village busy as Mid-Autumn Festival approaches Just weeks out from the Mid-Autumn Festival, a busy atmosphere pervades Phu Binh, a small village in District 11, Ho Chi Minh City that is home to numerous lantern-making facilities.

Hanoi transforms industrial heritage into creative cultural spaces As Hanoi has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, it has a need for plenty of space for art and creativity. The idea of transforming industrial heritage like old factories and construction sites into creative hubs was proposed over the past few years. The network, "For a liveable Hanoi", held a music concert to continue sending its message.