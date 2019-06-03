Participants of the tournament in 2018 (Photo: banhni.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Tennis Association in Russia (ViTAR) will organise the “ViTAR – Summer 2019” tournament for its members in Moscow on June 8 and 9.



The largest annual tennis tournament of the year for the overseas Vietnamese community in Russia is expected to draw the participation of almost 100 players.



The participants will compete in the men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mix doubles.



The event aims to bring together a large number of Vietnamese players from countries around the world, helping to strengthen solidarity and mutual support among overseas Vietnamese communities, promote sport practice movement and contribute to improving the physical and spiritual life of Vietnamese people.



ViTAR was established in June 2008 with the aim of gathering Vietnamese tennis players who are studying, working and residing in Russia.-VNA